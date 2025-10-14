JDU's Rajeev Ranjan dismisses rift talk in NDA, says all is well

Patna, Oct 14 JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan on Tuesday said that all is well within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and there is no rift or discontent among some alliance partners over seat sharing for the Bihar Assembly elections.

His statement comes after Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi expressed displeasure after being allotted only six seats, despite the party's demand for 15. The HAM is part of the ruling NDA.

Similarly, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) national president Upendra Kushwaha said that the allocation of only six seats to his party in the upcoming elections may dishearten many of his supporters.

Speaking to IANS, Rajeev Ranjan reiterated, “All is well in the NDA.”

Responding to Manjhi’s remarks about belonging to a marginalised community, Ranjan said, “Jitan Ram Manjhi has clearly stated that he believes in the NDA and supports Nitish Kumar as the Chief Ministerial candidate. So, it is evident that he remains committed to the alliance and will play a role in ensuring its victory.”

Ranjan also commented on the recent developments in the IRCTC scam case, in which RJD supremo and former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav, have been formally charged by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court. The charges include corruption, cheating, and criminal conspiracy in the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

When asked whether these charges would make it difficult for the Congress to project Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Ministerial face of the opposition, Ranjan said, “They were hesitant to declare a CM face earlier as well. The evidence against them is strong, and investigative agencies have done significant work. The entire family is deeply embroiled in corruption. The people of Bihar will not give them a mandate again.”

On the matter of seat distribution within the NDA, Ranjan said, “The last date for nominations for the first phase of elections is October 17. Today is October 14, so there is still time. Nearly 90 per cent of the process has been completed within the NDA. The remaining discussions are about identifying which candidate will contest from which seat.”

He dismissed any rumours of internal discord.

“There is no confusion. We are united and will fight the election together to win,” he said.

Responding to reports suggesting that CM Nitish Kumar is upset, Ranjan clarified, “No, there is no such thing. Nitish Kumar is the unanimous leader of the NDA. We are contesting this election under his leadership. Given the work done by PM Modi and CM Nitish over the past 11 years, there is no reason for disappointment.”

