JEE Advanced 2022 rescheduled, exams to be held on 28 Aug

Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced 2022 date will not be on July 3, 2022 as announced earlier. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will now conduct JEE Advanced 2022 on 28 August. The Joint Entrance Examination was earlier scheduled to be held on 3 July.The new exam date for JEE Advanced 2022 is available on the official website – jeeadv.ac.in.The Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced comprises two papers.

- Paper 1 timings: 09:00-12:00 IST

- Paper 2 timings: 14:30-17:30 IST

The application process for JEE Advanced 2022 will be held from August 7 to 11, 2022. The last date to pay application fees is August 12. The candidates who will appear for JEE Advanced can download their admit card from August 23 to 28, 2022. The JEE Advanced 2022 hall ticket will be available to download on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

