JEE aspirant dies under mysterious circumstances in Kota

Jaipur, February 15 A student taking his Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in Kota died under mysterious circumstances after having dinner with his friends, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Parneet (18), a resident of Jamshedpur.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bhavani Singh, said, “Parneet was living in a hostel in Kota for the past two years. He was a student of Class 12 and was in Kota to prepare for JEE. His JEE score had come just a few days ago, in which he got good marks.

"On Thursday evening, he had gone to his friend's room in the hostel. There, his friends had ordered food online. After having food, Parneet's health condition deteriorated. He rested for a while and then spoke to his family.

"As his health did not improve, his friends took him to a private hospital where the doctors declared him dead. His friends then informed his family members and the police. Further action will be taken based on the complaint of the family members. The exact cause of death will be ascertained only after receiving the post-mortem report," Singh said.

Parneet's father Rajeev Ranjan Roy, who reached Kota on Friday, said, "My son was a strong boy. He couldn't have committed suicide. I had told him that many students commit suicide in Kota, to which he had said that 'Papa, I can never think of committing suicide in life'.

“My child scored 98 percentile in JEE. After the results were out, he had said, 'Papa, IIT Mumbai confirmed'. I am shocked by his death. We demand a fair investigation into the matter."

