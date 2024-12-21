JEE aspirant from Bihar found hanging in Kota

Jaipur, Dec 21 A 16-year-old Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirant was found hanging in the Vigyan Nagar area of Rajasthan's Kota district, police said on Saturday.

The boy, hailing from Vaishali district in Bihar, was found hanging in his hostel room on Friday. He had been residing at Welcome Prime Hostel for the past eight months to pursue his studies.

As the boy did not respond to the repeated calls from family, hostel staff was alerted, who in turn broke open the door of his room and found him hanging.

No suicide note was found at the spot, confirmed officials.

According to Vigyan Nagar Police Station Officer Mukesh Meena, the student appeared to have been struggling academically and reportedly had low attendance.

Preliminary inquiry suggested that he may have felt burdened by the pressure of his studies. The boy was particularly close to his father and grandfather, with whom he frequently communicated.

Additional SP Dilip Saini noted that the fan in the room had an anti-hanging device meant to prevent suicide.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, and further insights are expected following discussions with the boy's family, who have since arrived in Kota.

The post-mortem process is underway, and investigations are on, he added.

"The family members called the hostel operator at 10.30 p.m. as the boy did not respond to their regular calls. When the hostel operator went to the room, he saw the gate was closed," Saini said.

The staff broke open the gate, said Saini, adding, "Prima facie, the child considered himself weak in studies. The family members also knew the fact. His attendance was also low. The student used to talk more to his grandfather and father. The situation will become clear only after further investigations."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor