JEECUP 2022: Call letters to be release today, check details
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 30, 2022 11:53 AM2022-05-30T11:53:53+5:302022-05-30T11:54:08+5:30
Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council is likely to release the JEECUP 2022 admit card today. Once the admit card is released candidates can download it from the official websites jeecup.nic.in and jeecup.admissions.nic.in. As per officials candidates who have applied for the JEECUP 2022 examinations will be able to download the JEECUP 2022 admit card today.
The JEECUP 2022 is a computer-based examination for admission to diploma courses in engineering (polytechnic), technology, and management in various institute.
Know how to download the call letters
- Go to the official website of JEECUP on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the hall ticket link.
- Enter your login details as asked and click on the submit button.
- The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and take the printout of it for future use.