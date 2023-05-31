JEECUP Admit Card 2023 Link

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, will soon publish the JEECUP 2023 entrance exam admit card. After receiving the online application forms for entrance by May 25, a admit card link will be activated on the official website. To get admission in diploma courses like Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, Textile Design, Computer Science and Engineering in polytechnic colleges, an entrance exam will be held from June 01 to June 05, 2023. In the entrance exam, there will be 100 questions will be asked for 400 marks. Based on the subjects, students will be required to cover and clear cut off with good marks.

The selection of students will be based on the merit list published after the exam is successfully conducted. The JEECUP Admit Card link will be active on Jeecup.nic.in. In the entrance exam, students must answer 100 questions for 400 marks in order to appear on the merit list. For each incorrect attempt, one mark will be deducted. Admission to various diploma programmes will be offered based on the marks earned by students. Once the admit card is available, students must print it and bring it to the examination centres along with proper identification. The details like application number, dob, centre name, and exam date will be on the admit card.

Steps to Download Admit Card

Step 1 - Visit the official of JEECUP.

Step 2 - Sear for the admit card link in the “News & Events” section.

Step 3 - Click on the link to open a new tab.

Step 4 - Fill in the required details like application no. and dob.

Step 5 - Submit details to download admit card on your device.

After the exam scorecard is made available, according to which selection in the merit list will be completed after following the counselling procedure, admission will be done in the respective colleges across Uttar Pradesh.