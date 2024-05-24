Jeep ride to Dudhsagar waterfall in Goa barred from June 1

Panaji, May 24 The adventurous journey of 14 km by Jeep to the Dudhasagar waterfall from the Bhagwan Mahavir National Park at Collem in South Goa will be closed from June 1 for the proliferation of wildlife during the monsoon season.

Every year, more than two lakh domestic and foreign tourists flock to this tourism circuit located in the Bhagwan Mahaveer National Park, which remains closed for taxi operations every year during the monsoon.

The Deputy Conservator of Forests informed that the Dudhsagar waterfall tourism circuit will be closed for vehicle movement with effect from June 1 for the proliferation of wildlife and due to the advancement of monsoon in Goa.

The jeep ride to the waterfall is likely to commence in September or October.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor