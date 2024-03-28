Jeevan Reddy among four more Congress candidates for Telangana

Hyderabad, March 27 Senior Congress leader and MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, and state unit Vice President Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy are among four candidates announced by the party from Telangana in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Jeevan Reddy will contest from Nizamabad, where the BJP has again fielded sitting MP Dharampuri Arvind.

Kiran Kumar Reddy will contest from Bhongir, one of the three seats won by the Congress in 2019.

For Adilabad (ST), the Congress has fielded Suguna Kumari and Neelam Madhu, who joined the party last month, will contest from Medak.

Madhu had quit the BRS to join Congress before the recent Assembly elections. The Congress had also announced him as the party candidate from Patancheru. However, following a protest by the followers of ticket aspirant K. Srinivas Goud, the party changed its candidate.

Peeved over this, Neelam Madhu contested the election as the BSP candidate and finished third by securing over 46,000 votes. This led to the defeat of Congress candidate Srinivas Goud at the hands of BRS candidate Mahipal Reddy by 7,091 votes.

With Wednesday’s third list, Congress has announced candidates for 13 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Elections to all 17 seats in the state are scheduled on May 13.

