JeM chief Masood Azhar among 12 chargesheeted in Sunjwan terror attack ahead of PM's J-K visit

Terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief Masood Azhar Alvi along with five other Pakistani terrorists, two slain terrorists are among 12 people chargesheeted in a case related to a terror attack in April ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir's after the abrogation of Article 370.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed the chargesheet in a special court in Jammu on Wednesday naming Masood Azhar Alvi alias Masood Azhar alias Maulana, a resident of Markaz Usman-o-Ali area in Pakistan's Bahawalpur-Karachi Road Pakistan; his brother Rouf Asgar Alvi alias Abdul Rouf Asgar; along with his four other Pakistan-based associates, including two slain terrorists, five Kashmiri residents, and one from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The federal agency said that the chargesheet relates to the "conspiracy hatched among Kashmir-based terrorist operatives, Pakistan-based leadership/handlers and terrorists of proscribed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), in furtherance to which, two JeM terrorists were infiltrated into India through a tunnel".

"This tunnel had been excavated on the International Border in the area falling under BOP (Border Outpost) Chack Faqira in the Samba sector in Jammu and Kashmir in order with the intention of disrupting the scheduled visit of Prime Minister in the Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir," said the NIA in a statement.

The NIA further said that the movement of the terrorists was intercepted by the security forces and both terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the area of Sunjwan, Jammu.

The case was initially registered on April 22 this year as at Bahu Fort Police Station in Jammu and re-registered by the NIA on April 26.

The Kashmiri residents named in the chargesheet are Shafeeq Ahmad Sheikh, Bilal Ahmad Wagay, Mohd Ishaq Chopan, Abid Mushtaq Mir, and Asif Ahmad Sheikh.

Those from Pakistan named in the NIA charge sheet are Mohammad Mussdaiq and Shahid Latif along with Masood Ajhar and his brother and two slain JeM terrorists. One Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, a resident of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, has also been named in the chargesheet.

"NIA investigation has revealed that the accused Shafeeq Ahmad Sheikh, Bilal Ahmad Wagay, Mohd Ishaq Chopan, Abid Mushtaq Mir, Asif Ahmad Sheikh, entered into a criminal conspiracy with two freshly infiltrated Pakistani JeM terrorists and JeM leadership, namely Moulana Masood Azhar Alvi, Rouf Asgar Alvi and launching commanders namely Mohammed Mussadiq in the furtherance of which they received, transported and provided logistic support to newly infiltrated JeM terrorists who entered into Indian territory to execute a suicidal attack on the security forces and other vital installations in Jammu region with a view to disrupt the scheduled visit of Prime Minister of India on April 24, 2022," the agency said.

( With inputs from ANI )

