Jesus Christ's ideals of service, brotherhood are guiding light for people, says PM Modi on Good Friday

"We remember the courage and sacrifices of Jesus Christ today on Good Friday. His ideals of service and brotherhood are the guiding light for several people," PM Modi said in a tweet as Christians all over the world commemorate the crucifixion of Christ on Good Friday.

A special mass service is held across the churches on Good Friday including the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in the national capital.

Good Friday, also known as Holy Friday or Black Friday, marks the day when Jesus Christ was crucified on the cross. Each year, scores of people gather in churches across the country to offer prayers to Jesus Christ.

