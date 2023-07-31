Jet Airways' air operator certificate renewed by DGCA

New Delhi, July 31 The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, which is the resolution applicant for the cash-strapped Jet Airways, has successfully secured the renewal of the air operator certificate (AOC) for the airline from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

This crucial development clears the path for the grounded passenger carrier to resume its operations and revive its services in India.

In a statement issued on Monday, Jalan-Kalrock Consortium said that the successful resolution applicant of Jet Airways successfully obtained renewal for the AOC of Jet Airways from the DGCA on July 28, thereby reinforcing its commitment to revive the airline.

“The renewal of AOC revalidates the confidence of the Indian Aviation Regulator in the revival of Jet Airways,” it said.

Commenting on this development, the Jalan-Kalrock consortium said: “JKC expresses its heartfelt gratitude to the aviation regulator, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and all other stakeholders, in showcasing their faith in JKC and in the revival of Jet Airways.

"The Jalan and Kalrock Consortium remains fully dedicated to the revival of Jet Airways and is committed to implementing a comprehensive strategy to ensure the airline's success. JKC will continue to work closely with all relevant authorities, industry partners, and stakeholders in reviving Jet Airways in coming weeks."

