Jet stream winds enhancing cold wave conditions in north India: IMD

New Delhi, Jan 17 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that “jet stream winds” of 140-160 knots at 12.6 km above mean sea level are prevailing over the plains of north India, leading to subsidence of cold air and enhancing cold wave/cold day conditions which are likely to continue for next five days.

In its daily bulletin, the weather forecast agency said that minimum temperatures were in the range of 2-5 degrees Celsius over many parts of Punjab and some parts of Haryana-Chandigarh; in the range of 6-10 degrees over parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh.

“These are below normal by 1 to 3 degrees over many parts of northwest and adjoining east India. Today, the lowest minimum temperature of 2 degrees was reported in Amritsar,” said the IMD.

The Department further said that dense to very dense fog conditions were very likely to prevail over parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during Wednesday late night to Saturday morning and in isolated pockets on January 21 and 22.

The IMD said that cold day to severe cold day conditions also ikely to continue in some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Wednesday and Friday and cold day in some parts on Saturday and Sunday.

“Cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely to continue in isolated pockets of east Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday and cold day in isolated pockets over northwest Madhya Pradesh on Thursday and Friday while cold day conditions are also very likely to continue in isolated pockets of Bihar during Wednesday and Sunday,” said the IMD.

“Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely to continue in many/some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during Wednesday and Friday and cold wave conditions on Saturday and Sunday.

“Cold wave conditions are also very likely in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, west Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and Sunday and over north Rajasthan during Friday and Sunday,” it added.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor