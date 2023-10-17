Jeweller thrashed for misbehaving with minor girl in K'taka

Chikkamagaluru, Oct 17 A jeweller was thrashed for misbehaving with a minor girl, who had accompanied her mother to his shop in this Karnataka district, sources said on Tuesday.

According to police, the mother-daughter duo had gone to the jewellery shop owned by accused Ameer on MG Road in Tarikere town on Friday.

On the pretext of talking, the accused had misbehaved with the girl.

When the girl complained about the incident to her mother, the woman got furious and beat up Ameer with her footwear.

The public too joined her and thrashed the accused. A video showing the assault has gone viral on social media.

Later, it came to light that the accused would misbehave with the women and young girls who visited his shop.

Tarikere police have lodged a complaint in this regard and are probing the case.

