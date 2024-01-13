Jeweller’s 19-year-old daughter to turn Jain nun in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 13 A 19-year-old girl from a rich family in Chittor, who should be enjoying life, modern amenities and fashion, will soon wear only white robes and lead an austere life.

Leaving behind many worldly comforts that her Marwadi jeweller father can provide, Yogitha Surana will not use a fan, light, toothbrush, soap, shampoo or any such material comforts for the rest of her life.

Yogitha, who is the daughter of a Rajasthani Jain, could have managed their family business but she has opted to become a nun for the sake of achieving salvation.

She will turn into a nun at a ceremony that will be held at Jain Samaj in Hyderabad next week.

She said before taking ‘deeksha (initiation)’ for becoming a nun, she transformed herself from a person with worldly desires to one who wants nothing.

“I had many desires such as wanting to become a pilot, CA, and IAS officer. They kept changing as I was growing up. There was no end to desires. I wanted to detach myself from the desires and worldly comforts. I always wanted to go out of this and attain ‘moksha (salvation)’ and that is why I am becoming a nun,” said Yogitha who was accompanied by her parents Padmaraj Surana and Sapana Surana and elder sister Bhavna and younger sister Prachi.

Her decision initially came as a shock to her parents. “Later my mother understood and supported me. Subsequently, my father also followed suit. In our community, it is a must for both parents to accept that their child will become a nun out of free will,” she said.

“Jainism considers Disha, the process of turning an ordinary person into a Jain nun or monk, the eight wonder,” said Swarupchand Kothari, a community leader.

A religious procession with elephants, camels and horses will be taken out in which the girl will be dressed up in her finest clothes for the last time before she transitions to the life of a nun. The ceremony is a long process in Jainism.

“I was groomed with all the spiritual teachings for the past year. Now the final function is a long one and continues for five days. Nearly 50,000 people are expected to attend it,” she said.

Yogitha has discontinued her studies. She speaks Hindi, Telugu and English. She said her parents had given freedom to all three daughters to choose whatever they want to do in their lives.

“I want inner peace which is more important than other worldly possessions and comforts,” she added.

