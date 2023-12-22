Jewellery industry a huge job generator: Diya Kumari

Jaipur, Dec 22 Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari has said the jewellery industry is a "great support" to the economy as it provides employment to the people.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 21st Jaipur Jewellery Show, where she was the Chief Guest, Diya Kumari said the jewellery industry also greatly boosts tourism and plays a big role in 'repeat tourism' as people come to Jaipur from across the globe to buy jewellery.

The show, themed on 'Emerald... Your Stone Your Story', is being held from December 22 to 25 at Novotel Jaipur Convention Centre (earlier known as Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre) here in Sitapura.

The Deputy CM said that the event gives opportunities to craftsmen, budding designers and young jewellers.

She also assured support from the government for the Gems & Jewellery Industry.

Chairman, Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC),Vipul Shah was the Guest of Honour on the occasion.

He said that 2023 has been a challenging year for the gems and jewellery industry owing to the geopolitical concerns and economic downturn.

However, the industry has bounced back and is experiencing a gradual but significant rise.

The GJECPC and jewellers are jointly taking various initiatives, such as the diamond bourse in Surat and the upcoming one in Jaipur to make India a key global hub in this sector.

The opening ceremony of the show was moderated by Ajay Kala, spokesperson of JJS.

He said:"Jaipur has been rightly named as the world capital of emerald for two decades. Jaipur is making waves not only due to its skill and deft art of its artisans but constant supply of raw material by gemfields and other giants."

A direct employment to 2 lakh people is said to be provided by the gems and jewellery industry.

