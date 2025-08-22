JGU signs 15 new MoUs with leading global institutions in 10 countries across 4 continents

Sonipat, Aug 22 O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), an Institution of Eminence recognised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, formalised 15 new MoUs and Agreements this summer with leading global universities & institutions.

These new MoUs and Agreements are designed to provide distinct value for students and faculty through structured academic opportunities. Dual Degree Programmes with the University of Geneva and the University of Melbourne allow JGU students to complete part of their studies in India and another part at the partner institution, graduating with two recognised degrees.

This model provides global credentials at a fraction of the cost of a complete overseas education and opens access to postgraduate and career opportunities worldwide.

Student Exchange Programmes with the University of Rochester, University of Massachusetts Boston (UMass Boston), Masaryk University, Hertie School, ESSEC Business School, and De La Salle University provide semester-long opportunities for global education that combine academic learning with cultural integration.

Students gain exposure to different pedagogies, diverse student cohorts, and international networks while staying on track with their home degree. Faculty and Research Collaborations with FDC Business School, the Rome Business School, Seton Hall University, Brandeis University, University of Michigan, Royal Holloway University of London, and Josai International University promote joint teaching, visiting professorships, cooperative research projects, and broader academic exchange.

These frameworks also create opportunities for joint conferences, student workshops, and curriculum enrichment, enhancing the classroom experience at JGU and strengthening collaborative knowledge across borders. These partnerships, spearheaded by the Office of International Affairs and Global Initiatives (IAGI) at JGU, embed global exposure into the academic journey of every student.

Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor of JGU, said, “With each MoU, we are not merely signing an agreement; we are advancing our mission of building and growing India’s first global university. These partnerships serve as practical frameworks for value creation. Through dual degree programmes, semester exchanges, and research collaborations, we expand horizons for our students and faculty in ways that are structured, affordable, and impactful. They ensure that international education is no longer an aspiration for a few, but an accessible pathway for many. Our goal is to make global exposure part of the DNA of higher education in India, contributing to knowledge equity and preparing future generations to thrive as global citizens.”

Professor (Dr) Akhil Bhardwaj, Vice-Dean & Director, Office of International Affairs & Global Initiatives at JGU, added, “Each MoU is approached with a clear focus on the outcomes it holds. At JGU, we work to ensure that these partnerships translate into lived experiences; whether through students spending a semester abroad, faculty engaged in joint teaching, or collaborative research reaching international platforms. Our role is to serve as practitioners of academic diplomacy, making certain that the benefits of internationalisation are real, measurable, and accessible to our students, faculty, and the wider JGU community.”

These collaborations advance JGU’s vision of internationalisation by placing global exposure, diverse learning, and collaborative research at the centre of its academic mission. By making international opportunities part of every student’s journey, these partnerships help democratise access to global learning and prepare future graduates to engage the world as informed and responsible global citizens.

These MoUs and Agreements were signed with universities across 10 countries and 4 continents, spanning North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. With this latest expansion, JGU’s international network now extends to 550+ partner universities & institutions worldwide, as a part of its mission as India’s most globally connected university.

