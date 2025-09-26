Jhansi Bull Attack: Woman Knocked Unconscious, Shocking CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Shocking video of Bull Tossing of woman from behind is going viral on social media. This incident is from Uttar Pradesh, Jhansi. According to information this incident occurred around On September 25, at around 5 PM. Impact of bull attack was so strong that woman fell unconscious after she fell down.

In CCTV footage, which is currently going viral, it can be seen that woman is walking on road and suddenly bull appears and hits her from behind. After the attack bull was still standing on the location due to which panic created among the people. Fortunately bike came in and nd was stunned at the visuals; he hurled the bull away.

In separate incident in Uttra Pradesh Baghpat area bull attacked 85-year-old man. In viral video victim identified as Pandit Raghunandan Sharma was slowly walking in a narrow lane with a stick, suddenly a stray bull comes and attack him. The attack was so strong that it tossed elderly man into air and then on ground. Bull then went on his way.

Also Read: Jhansi: Doctor Attacked by Masked Men with Knives and Bottles Over Treatment Dispute

According to reports this incident took place around 11:30 am on Friday 8th August 2025. After attack man was seen struggling to get up as he suffered serious injuries. A vehicle passing by stopped and helped old man. Man is currently under treatment.