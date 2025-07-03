Jhansi Crime: UP Woman Kills Mother-In-Law Over Property After Affair With Dead Husband’s Two Brothers

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi killed her mother-in-law over a land dispute. Police said the accused had affairs with two brothers of her late husband. The accused also stole the victim's jewellery and attempted to sell it off. The woman, identified as Pooja Jatav, was arrested for the murder along with her sister Kamla and sister's lover Anil Verma.

According to the police, the murder came to light when Sushila Devi, the matriarch of the household, was found dead at her house in Kumhariya village on June 24. Police said Pooja wanted to sell off her eight-bigha share and move to Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior permanently. The family collectively owned 16 bighas of land.

While Pooja's brother-in-law Santosh, who was already married and with whom he had an affair, and father-in-law Ajay, agreed to Pooja's decision, Sushila Devi opposed. Police said Pooja allegedly murdered Sushila Devi to remove the final obstacle of her plan to sell off the land, SP Kumar said.Police also said that Pooja, after her husband's death, was involved in a live-in relationship with Sushila Devi's younger son Kalyan Singh in Jhansi. When Kalyan Singh died six years ago, Pooja was taken to Kumhariya village by Santosh, who is also another son of Sushila Devi, and Ajay.

Following that, Pooja began an affair with Santosh and she had a daughter with him. Santosh's wife Ragini objected to their affair and left for her maternal house nine months ago, according to SP Kumar. The police official said Pooja, during questioning, said she plotted the murder of Sushila Devi along with her sister Pooja and her lover Anil Verma, who was on the run, before being arrested. Police recovered the stolen jewellery, pistol and the bike used by Anil Verma, following the police encounter.