Jhansi Double Murder: Brother Kills Sister, Shaves Her Head Days After Murdering Her Lover

A shocking double murder case has surfaced in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, where a man allegedly killed his 18-year-old sister days after murdering her lover. Police said the incident took place shortly after the Raksha Bandhan festival, when the accused, Arvind, grew enraged over his sister’s romantic involvement with a 19-year-old man named Vishal. The matter dates back to four months ago, when the couple had eloped but later returned after both families reached an agreement. While tensions had calmed temporarily, the relationship resumed, triggering Arvind’s violent retaliation. Authorities confirmed that Arvind and his friend were taken into custody.

The body of the victim, identified as Kumari Sahodar alias Putti, was discovered on Sunday in a deserted spot near Dada Maharaj’s platform in Chandrapura village. Her head had been shaved, leaving villagers in shock at the brutality of the killing. Police investigations revealed that Putti’s murder followed the killing of her lover, whose body was found dumped in Gudha village on August 7. That murder, too, was allegedly carried out by Arvind and his 25-year-old friend, Prakash Prajapati. Police say the accused lured Vishal under the pretext of offering him a job before taking his life.

According to officials, Vishal’s father, Halkeram, filed a complaint leading to the registration of a murder case against both suspects. The investigation into Vishal’s death was still underway when Arvind allegedly struck again. On Saturday, he reportedly took his sister out on the pretext of buying her medicine and murdered her. Police believe Arvind plotted both crimes due to his strong disapproval of the relationship. The case has sparked outrage locally, with demands for strict punishment against the accused. Authorities have detained both men for further questioning and are piecing together the exact sequence of events.