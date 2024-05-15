Jhansi Fire: Huge Cash Burnt After PNB ATM Reduced to Ashes in Galla Mandi Road (Watch Video)

In an unforeseen twist of fate, the serene atmosphere of Jhansi was shattered as flames erupted from a Punjab National Bank (PNB) Automated Teller Machine (ATM) stationed on Galla Mandi Road. It is speculated that a short circuit, triggered the inferno that swiftly devoured the entire ATM, leaving nothing but smoldering debris behind. Eyewitnesses were left reeling as thick plumes of smoke blanketed the ATM .Panic gripped bystanders who scrambled for safety amidst the chaotic backdrop. Responding swiftly to the emergency, local firefighters reached the spot.

Last month, a similar incident was reported in an ATM in Chikkamagaluru, resulting in a loss of Rs 5 lakh. The incident occurred at the Karnataka Bank ATM on Nagar IG Road.The fire is suspected to have started due to an electrical short circuit in the AC unit installed in the ATM room. The blaze engulfed the entire ATM, causing the money inside, totaling five lakh rupees, to burn and melt.

Both the money-filling machine and the ATM machine were damaged in the fire. The fire brigade was alerted and managed to extinguish the fire, preventing further damage. The ATM was located below a Karnataka Bank branch, and prompt action helped avert a major disaster.

