Jhansi Medical College Fire: Death Toll Rises to 12 as Another Rescued Child Dies During Treatment

Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh (November 18, 2024): The death toll in the tragic fire at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi has risen to 12 after another child succumbed to their injuries on Monday. The child, one of the 39 rescued from the blaze on Friday night, was being treated for critical injuries but passed away during care, according to Dr. Narendra Singh Sengar, Principal of the medical college.

"Of the 39 children rescued from the NICU fire on Friday night, one more has died. The child was admitted in a critical condition,” Dr. Sengar told PTI. “One of the rescued children passed away on Sunday morning, and another, the child of Jalaun resident Vishal and his wife Muskan, died on Monday during treatment due to illness. This brings the total fatalities to 12, while 37 children are still under treatment,” he added.

The fire broke out unexpectedly in the NICU, where 49 children were being treated. While 39 children were saved, 10 had tragically died due to suffocation or burns.

A thorough investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. The Director-General of Health and Medical Services visited the hospital on Monday to inspect the damage. While the full extent of the losses is still unclear, the Uttar Pradesh government has formed a four-member committee to probe the incident. The committee is tasked with determining the cause of the fire and examining whether negligence played a role, with a report expected within seven days.