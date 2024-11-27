Jhansi Medical College Fire: Uttar Pradesh Govt Removes Principal, Suspends Three Staff Members

The Uttar Pradesh government took swift action on Wednesday, removing the principal of Jhansi Medical College and suspending three staff members following a report submitted by a four-member committee on the November 15 fire incident that resulted in the tragic deaths of 10 children. The decision was made by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also oversees the Health department.

According to officials, following the report of a four-member committee formed under the instructions of Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, the principal of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi has been removed. Additionally, three staff members from the college, including the chief superintendent, a junior engineer, and the NICU ward nursing sister in charge, have been suspended.

"Based on the committee's investigation, college principal Dr Narendra Singh Sengar has been removed from the post. He has been attached to the Directorate General of Medical Education Department. Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Sachin Mahur has been given a charge sheet," they said.

The fire occurred on the night of November 15 in the neonatal intensive care unit of the medical college hospital, resulting in the deaths of 10 children. According to the medical college administration, of the 39 children who were rescued, eight more succumbed to illness later.

