Jhansi: Over 100 Parrots Die Due to Massive Storm in Uttar Pradesh; Disturbing Video Surfaces

More than a hundred bird parrots died due to a massive storm that hit various parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Jhansi, on Wednesday evening, May 22. Thunderstorm with heavy rainfall lashed several districts, resulting in reports of 30 people's deaths across the state. The birds died in a village named Singar, and more than 50 parrots were injured.

Also Read | Moradabad Shocker: 25-Year-Old Man Collapses, Dies on Road; Tragic Incident Caught on CCTV (VIDEO).

Villagers were shocked to see the scene this morning, and chaos erupted among them. Later, they informed the forest department about the incident. Officials reached the spot and reviewed the situation. The official buried the dead parrots in a pit.

A disturbing video shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) shows carcasses of green round-neck Indian breed parrots scattered on the ground. The video, which went viral on the internet, also shows that the forest department, with the help of the villagers, is gathering dead bodies of parrots.