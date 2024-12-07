Jhansi Railway Station Horror: Man Charred to Death After Jumping onto Engine of Goa Express in Uttar Pradesh

A man was charred to death on Friday night after jumping onto the engine of the Goa Express train at Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi railway station on Friday night. Visuals showed the unidentified individual jumping from the tin shed on Platform 1 as the train entered the station. The incident led to chaotic scenes at Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi Railway Station.

According to reports, the man jumped from the tin shed on the platform and came into contact with an overhead high-tension electrical wire, which caused a fire. The blaze led to his death on the spot. The incident occurred around 10 pm when the train, travelling from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Vasco da Gama, reached Platform 1. The incident caused a 45-minute halt to train operations, creating significant panic among passengers. The Railway Police (GRP) successfully retrieved the body after deactivating the overhead electrical line and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

Railway Police Circle Officer Naeem Mansuri confirmed that the victim remains unidentified but appears to be aged between 40 and 45 years. An investigation is underway to determine his identity, as efforts continue to gather further details.