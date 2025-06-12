Jharkhand: 12 Armed Miscreants Set Truck on Fire, Loot Driver on Boarijor–Sahibganj Road in Godda

A truck driver was looted and the vehicle was set on fire by 12 unidentified armed miscreants in Jharkhand's Godda district. The incident took place on the Boarijor–Sahibganj road near Babupur, where criminals took away cash, a mobile phone and set a truck on fire.

Godda, Jharkhand: 12 armed miscreants stopped a Hyva truck near Babupur on the Boarijor-Sahibganj road, looted the driver of his mobile and cash and set the vehicle on fire. The truck belonged to Abhijeet Kumar Abhay. Mahagama SDPO Chandrashekhar Azad and Lalmatiya police… pic.twitter.com/w0bmYdf1r2 — IANS (@ians_india) June 12, 2025

The truck belonged to Abhijeet Kumar Abhay. Mahagama SDPO Chandrashekhar Azad and Lalmatiya police in-charge Roshan Kumar Singh reached the spot and launched an investigation. The truck was completely gutted in a blaze. Mahagama SDPO Chandrashekhar Azad said, "A truck was set on fire, completely gutting the vehicle... It appears that he is trying to spread fear among the people. Further investigations are underway and efforts are being made to apprehend them."

After receiving the complaint, police and the fire department reached the spot to douse the blaze. The police have registered a case against unidentified persons. The police are investigating why the criminals set the truck on fire after looting the driver.