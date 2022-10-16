Jharkhand: 4 people sent to judicial custody for gangrape in Dumka

Four people accused of gang-raping a woman in Jharkhand's Dumka were sent to judicial custody, the Hansdiha Police informed on Saturday.

The incident is from July 13, when four persons at a deserted place gang-raped a woman.

Shivendra, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Jarmundi, Dumka toldthe case was registered against the accused earlier, but the arrests were made on Saturday.

"Four accused were arrested in connection with the gang-rape of a woman in Hansdiha police station area. They were sent to jail under judicial custody. An FIR was registered under section 376 of IPC at Hansidha Police Station against the accused," the SDPO said.

As per the complainant, on July 13, while she was going to her sister's house, the four accused started misbehaving with her in a deserted place. They also took her behind the bushes. She tried calling people, but no one heard her voice. The four accused raped her one by one and then fled from the spot.

She told the whole incident to her father after which they registered the complaint on July 14, the complainant said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Devasi Marandi, Manel Marandi, Chudka Tudu and Bittu Marandi, the police said.

Notably, in recent days, cases of atrocities against women have been reported in Dumka.

Earlier on October 12, the body of a minor tribal girl was found hanging from a tree in a decomposed state in the Badtalla village under the Kathikund police station area of Jharkhand's Dumka police. The main accused Ram Kumar Dehri was arrested by the police and is being interrogated.

On October 8, the Jharkhand Police arrested one accused, Rajesh Raut who was already married and sent him to judicial custody for allegedly setting a woman ablaze after she turned down his marriage proposal.

Earlier on September 3, a teenage girl was found hanging from a tree in a field in Dumka and the reports revealed that she was allegedly sexually exploited by the accused on the pretext of marriage and was raped, killed, and hanged by him.

On August 23, a girl was set ablaze by her one-sided lover after she refused to accept his marriage proposal. She later succumbed to her injuries on August 28.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor