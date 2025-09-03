Jharkhand Accident: Class 9 Student Crashes SUV Into Tree in Simdega, One Dead, 3 Injured

One died on the spot and three others were seriously injured after a speeding SUV crashed into a tree in Jharkhand's Simdega area on Tuesday night, September 2. The accident took place on National Highway (NH-143) near Khairan Toli under Simdega Sadar police station limits.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Accident: 3 Killed, 22 Injured as Speeding Car Rams Ganesh Idol Immersion Procession in Jashpur.

At the time of the accident, a class 9 student was driving the Scorpio at a high speed. The minor driver has been identified as Aman Topno, a resident of DAV Simdega. According to the news agency IANS, he was driving the vehicle with his friends Sufiyan Khan, Ayush, and Ankit toward Tuku Pani and rammed the speeding vehicle into a tree after losing control.

Simdega Accident

Simdega, Jharkhand: A speeding Scorpio crashed into a tree near Khairan Toli on NH-143 under Simdega Sadar police station limits, leaving one dead and three injured. The incident involved Aman Topno, a Class 9 student of DAV Simdega, who was driving the vehicle with his friends… pic.twitter.com/wyNcbkpunC — IANS (@ians_india) September 3, 2025

Police have reached the spot and initiated further investigation.