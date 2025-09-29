Jharkhand Accident: Two from Bihar Killed, One Injured as Motorcycle Hits Highway Divider in Godda

Two people from Bihar were killed, and one person was injured after the two-wheeler they were riding hit the highway divider in Jharkhand, on September 28. The accident happened at National Highway 133 in Jharkhand’s Godda district, the police said. The accident spot was near Gorsanda under the Pathargama Police Station limits, a senior police official said. "Three people were travelling on a motorcycle when the two-wheeler hit the divider. All three were sent to Sadar Hospital, where two of them died," Pathargama Police Station officer-in-charge Manohar said.

The two who lost their lives in this accident are identified as Amit Kurnar and Mahendra Kumar. Both of them hailed from Banka in Bihar. In this accident, Rishi Kumar was injured and was immediately admitted to Mayaganj Hospital in Bihar's Bhagalpur, he said, adding that no FIR has been registered so far, and we have seized the motorcycle."