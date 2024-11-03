Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Amit Shah Announces BJP's Manifesto with Key Resolutions for Women and Youth

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the BJP's Sankalp Patra (Manifesto) on Sunday, revealing plans to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand and to expel infiltrators from Bangladesh. While outlining 25 resolutions celebrating the state's 25 years, Shah assured that the UCC would be implemented without compromising the identity and heritage of tribal communities.

He stated, "The UCC will apply in Jharkhand, but the tribal community will be exempt." The BJP also pledged to return lands occupied by infiltrators to tribal communities. Shah criticized Chief Minister Hemant Soren for failing to ensure the safety of women and announced plans for a BJP government that would tackle these issues.

He promised a monthly stipend of Rs 2,100 for all women, under the 'Gogo Didi scheme,' along with free LPG cylinders for Diwali and Rakshabandhan, while creating 500,000 jobs for youth. Additionally, the BJP plans to provide concrete homes with tap water connections to 21 lakh families.

Also Read: Thrissur Pooram 2024: Union Minister Suresh Gopi Accused of Misusing Ambulance; Kerala Police File Compliant

Shah took a firm stance against the paper leak mafia, stating that a BJP government would severely punish them. The party's manifesto includes a commitment to give a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000 to youth for two years and create 287,000 government jobs, with a transparent recruitment process starting in the first cabinet meeting and completing 1.5 lakh positions by November 2025.

The UCC, aimed at establishing uniform personal laws for all citizens, was highlighted in the BJP's election manifesto for the 2024 general election. Shah unveiled these plans during the party's campaign in Ranchi for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, which will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting on November 23.