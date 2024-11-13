Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Phase-1 Records 64.86% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM

Ranchi, Jharkhand (November 13, 2024): Jharkhand reported a voter turnout of 64.86% till 5 pm in the first phase of the 2024 assembly elections, as per the Election Commission of India.

#JharkhandAssemblyElection2024 | Jharkhand (Phase-1) recorded 64.86% voter turnout till 5 pm, as per the Election Commission of India. pic.twitter.com/dcJwRE5njl — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2024

The turnout across various districts showed a diverse trend. Seraikella-Kharsawan recorded the highest turnout at 72.19%, while other districts reported the following turnouts:

Chatra: 63.26%

East Singhbhum: 64.87%

Garhwa: 67.35%

Gumla: 69.01%

Hazaribagh: 59.13%

Khunti: 68.36%

Kodarma: 62.00%

Latehar: 67.16%

Palamu: 62.62%

Ramgarh: 66.32%

Ranchi: 60.49%

Simdega: 68.66%

West Singhbhum: 66.87%

Voting began in the morning for 43 out of the state’s 81 assembly seats. The election will decide the fate of 683 candidates, including 73 women, vying for seats across 15 districts.

Over 200 companies of security forces have been deployed to ensure a smooth and secure election process. The BJP-led NDA is challenging the JMM-led coalition, with key figures such as former Chief Minister Champai Soren and Congress leader Ajoy Kumar in the race.

Notable candidates include Soren, contesting from Seraikela, and Ajoy Kumar, running in Jamshedpur East against Purnima Das Sahu, the daughter-in-law of former Chief Minister Raghubar Das. In Jaganathpur, BJP’s Geeta Koda, wife of former Chief Minister Madhu Koda, is contesting against Congress leader Sona Ram Sinku.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has fielded sitting Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji from Ranchi.

Vote counting for the first phase is scheduled for November 23.