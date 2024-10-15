Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Tariq Anwar and Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu Appointed AICC Senior Observers

The Congress party has appointed senior leaders Tariq Anwar, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Bhatti Vikarmarka Mallu as All India Congress Committee (AICC) senior observers for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections with immediate effect.

Hon'ble Congress President Shri @kharge has appointed the following leaders as AICC Senior Observers for Jharkhand for the upcoming assembly elections in the state, with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/VhoUp9aLeQ — Congress (@INCIndia) October 15, 2024