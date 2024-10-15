Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Tariq Anwar and Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu Appointed AICC Senior Observers

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 15, 2024 02:54 PM2024-10-15T14:54:39+5:302024-10-15T14:58:51+5:30

The Congress party has appointed senior leaders Tariq Anwar, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Bhatti Vikarmarka Mallu as All India ...

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Tariq Anwar and Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu Appointed AICC Senior Observers | Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Tariq Anwar and Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu Appointed AICC Senior Observers

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Tariq Anwar and Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu Appointed AICC Senior Observers

The Congress party has appointed senior leaders Tariq Anwar, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Bhatti Vikarmarka Mallu as All India Congress Committee (AICC) senior observers for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections with immediate effect.

Open in app
Tags :Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024congressjharkhandAdhir Ranjan ChowdhuryTariq AnwarBhatti vikramarka