Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji to Contest from Ranchi as JMM Announces Second List of Candidates

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections on Wednesday. The party has fielded Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji to contest from the Ranchi constituency.

For the Jharkhand Assembly elections, the JMM has declared Mahua Maji as its candidate from Ranchi

Maji previously ran for this seat in 2014 and 2019 but was unsuccessful in both attempts. She was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha in June 2022 and has also served as chairperson of the Jharkhand State Commission for Women. Maji is a former president of the JMM's women's wing.

Earlier on Wednesday, the JMM released its initial list of 35 candidates, which included Chief Minister Hemant Soren contesting from Barhait and Kalpana Soren from Gandey.

The assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases, on November 13 and 20, with results set to be declared on November 23.