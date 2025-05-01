Jharkhand ATS nabs Indian Mujahideen operative from Dhanbad, uncovers Hizb ut Tahrir links

Ranchi, May 1 The Jharkhand Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a suspected terrorist from the Bhuli area in Dhanbad district, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, the suspected terrorist, identified as Amaar Yasar, was earlier linked to the banned outfit Indian Mujahideen and had recently become active in anti-national activities under the banner of another proscribed organisation, Hizb ut Tahrir.

Jharkhand Director General of Police Anurag Gupta said: "Amaar Yasar was arrested from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in 2014 for his involvement with Indian Mujahideen. After securing bail, he resumed subversive activities and joined Hizb ut Tahrir in May 2024. He has three cases registered against him in Jaipur and Jodhpur related to terror activities and is currently being interrogated."

The arrest comes just days after the Jharkhand ATS apprehended four individuals linked to Hizb ut Tahrir in coordinated raids across Wasseypur and other parts of Dhanbad. Those arrested include Gulfam Hass of Wasseypur, Aayan Javed from Azad Nagar Aman Society, his wife Shabnam Parveen of Shamsher Nagar, and Mohammad Shahzad Alam.

During the raids, ATS recovered two pistols, 12 rounds of ammunition, extremist literature, documents associated with banned outfits, and over half a dozen mobile phones and laptops.

Investigations revealed that the group was working to establish a separate module aimed at expanding the terror network in the region.

Sources in the ATS say the suspects were motivated by Hizb ut Tahrir’s radical ideology, which calls for the establishment of a global Islamic Caliphate.

The organisation, founded in Jerusalem in 1953, was banned by the Indian government in 2010 due to its extremist agenda and efforts to undermine national security.

The ATS is continuing its investigation and has launched a manhunt for others believed to be part of the same network.

