Jharkhand ATS raids multiple locations in crackdown on terror network, four detained

Ranchi, April 26 In a major operation against terror networks, the Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Saturday conducted raids at multiple locations across the state, detaining four individuals -- three men and a woman. The team also seized laptops, smartphones, diaries, and other incriminating materials during the raids.

The crackdown follows the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

In response to potential links and heightened security concerns, Jharkhand ATS teams launched coordinated raids in Dhanbad and Koderma districts.

In Dhanbad, raids were carried out at Wasseypur, Pandarpala, Azad Nagar, Aman Society, and A Block of Bhuli.

Simultaneously, a team was sent to Koderma, where there were reports of a youth from the Darjichak area being abducted. ATS officials are actively pursuing leads across several other districts in connection with the investigation.

According to sources, those detained have been identified as Shabnam from Shamsher Nagar in Wasseypur, Ayan Javed from Azad Nagar, and Yusuf and Kaushar from Pandarpala.

The arrests were made early on Saturday morning, around 6 a.m. During the raids, ATS personnel seized several electronic devices, including laptops, smartphones, diaries, and a pen drive, which are now being analysed for evidence related to terror activities and anti-national operations.

The ATS suspects the group’s involvement in promoting jihadi ideology and other unlawful activities aimed at undermining national security.

Investigators are also probing whether weapons were being stockpiled. In one such search, the ATS raided the residence of Haroon Rashid alias Guddu in Bhuli A Block, specifically looking for an AK-47 rifle.

Although no weapons were recovered so far during the raid, a pen drive was seized, and Rashid’s family members are currently being questioned for further information.

Apart from ATS and Jaguar personnel, local police teams from Dhanbad, Barwada, Kenduadih, Putki, and Tetulmari police stations actively supported the operation, providing logistical and on-ground assistance.

