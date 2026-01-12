Jharkhand BJP to get new President on Jan 14, Aditya Sahu likely to be elected unopposed

Ranchi, Jan 12 The BJP is set to announce its new state President in Jharkhand on January 14, with acting President Aditya Sahu almost certain to be elected unopposed.

According to the election schedule released by the BJP state election officer and MP Dr Pradeep Verma on Monday, the process for electing the state President will be conducted on January 13 and 14. The nomination process will take place at the BJP state office in Ranchi on January 13 between 12 noon and 2 p.m. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be completed by 3 p.m., while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is 5 p.m.

If more than one candidate files nominations, polling will be held on January 14. However, party sources said there is a broad consensus within the state unit as well as the central leadership in favour of Sahu, making his unopposed election highly likely.

Sahu has been serving as the acting state President and is credited with strong organisational experience, an effective working style and a solid support base across the state. The central leadership is said to be inclined to entrust him with full-time responsibility.

Union Minister Jual Oram, who is also the BJP’s Jharkhand state election officer, is expected to arrive in Ranchi on Monday evening. An important meeting with senior leaders, including state BJP President Babulal Marandi, is scheduled thereafter to finalise the strategy.

January 14 holds special significance for the party as it marks the end of 'Kharmas' (inauspicious period) and coincides with the festival of Makar Sankranti, considered auspicious for new beginnings in Hindu tradition. The BJP sees the date as symbolising the start of a new organisational phase in the state.

Along with the election of the state President, more than 15 members of the BJP’s National Council will also be selected during this process. Party sources indicated that several senior and influential leaders from Jharkhand are likely to be included, giving them a role at the national level.

