Jharkhand: Body of tribal woman found in 12 pieces in Sahibganj; husband detained
By ANI | Published: December 18, 2022 12:46 PM 2022-12-18T12:46:52+5:30 2022-12-18T18:20:08+5:30
The body of a 22-year-old tribal woman was found in 12 pieces in Jharkhand's Sahebganj on Sunday, said the ...
The body of a 22-year-old tribal woman was found in 12 pieces in Jharkhand's Sahebganj on Sunday, said the police.
Police have detained the victim's husband as a suspect in the crime. The accused has been identified as Dildar Ansari.
According to the police, some parts of the body are still missing. A search is underway to locate those missing body parts, added the police.
As per the police, the victim was the second wife of the accused.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app