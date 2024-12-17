Jharkhand: Bride Calls Off Marriage After Groom Faints Due to Cold Weather in Deoghar

In Jharkhand's Deoghar district, a wedding has become the talk of social media for an unusual reason. Amid the ongoing wedding season, where marriages often spark debates or discussions, this incident stands out. A young man reportedly refused to proceed with his wedding due to the bitter cold weather. The unexpected reason led to the wedding being called off, leaving many surprised and fueling widespread conversation.

According to media reports, a young man named Arnav was set to marry a woman named Ankita in Deoghar, Jharkhand. The wedding, planned in a private garden with the consent of both families, was proceeding smoothly, with all rituals taking place as scheduled. The ceremony began with both parties exchanging warm welcomes. A stage was set up under the open sky, where the traditional necklace exchange took place. Preparations for the 'saat phere' (seven vows) followed, with a pavilion erected outdoors for this important ritual. However, the cold weather eventually led to the wedding being called off, surprising all attendees.

As the bride and groom arrived at the mandap for the 'saptapadi,' the pandit began the rituals. Suddenly, the groom fainted, shivering from the intense cold. His body became ice-cold, prompting the family to immediately rub his hands and feet to warm him up. A local doctor was quickly called, and the groom was given saline and an injection to counter the cold. After about an hour and a half, the groom regained his strength and was ready to continue with the 'saptapadi.' However, the bride decided to call off the wedding at that point.

The bride expressed her concerns, claiming that the groom seemed to have some sort of illness and, therefore, refused to go ahead with the marriage. Her suspicion was further heightened by the unusual arrangement where, instead of the groom visiting the bride’s house, the bride had been called to the groom's house for the ceremony. This led to an argument between both families.

The incident was eventually reported to the police, who attempted to mediate and calm tensions. However, their efforts were unsuccessful. By the morning, the bride's family had left with her, ending the wedding abruptly.

