Jharkhand Budget 2022: 25 crore corpus fund will be created for farmers, in budget 2022-23

The proceedings of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly have started. In the assembly, the FM said that the growth rate of Jharkhand has declined due to Corona. 80 lakh liters of milk is being produced daily. At the same time, a target has been set to produce 85 lakh liters of milk per day. Jharkhand's GDP has declined by 4.7. 25 crore corpus fund will be created for the farmers.

Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon has laid the budget of Rs 1 lakh 1 thousand 101 crores on the Table of the House. During this, he said that development has been hindered due to the Corona epidemic, but facing these obstacles, Jharkhand moved ahead.

The budget will also focus on education and health facilities the report stated. Crores of budgets are expected to be allocated to remove unemployment. The effort of the government will be that every section gets relief from the budget. New schemes can be announced for the people of urban and rural areas.



