Jharkhand Budget 2022: 4091 crores has been allocated for the Agriculture sector

The budget session of Jharkhand for the year 2022-23 has begun, the government decided to allot 2,015 crore to the Panchayati Raj Department. At the same time, a provision of 4091 crore has been made for the agriculture sector. A provision of Rs 1,894 crore has been made for the Water Resources Department.

In the session the FM also said that the growth rate of Jharkhand has declined due to Corona. 80 lakh liters of milk is being produced daily. And target has been set to produce 85 lakh liters of milk per day. Jharkhand's GDP has declined by 4.7. 25 crore corpus fund will be created for the farmers.



Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon has laid the budget of Rs 1 lakh 1 thousand 101 crores on the Table of the House. During this, he said that development has been hindered due to the Corona epidemic, but facing these obstacles, Jharkhand moved ahead.



