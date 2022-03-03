Jharkhand Budget 2022: 50% increase in the health sector says FM

The budget 2022-23 for Jharkhand is so far going well. However, the reports are doing rounds that in this budget there has been an increase of 50% in health, 20% in drinking water, 21% in food distribution. Under the Agriculture Loan Waiver Scheme, money has been transferred to the accounts of 2 lakh 11 thousand 530 farmers.

The government has also decided to allot 2,015 crores to the Panchayati Raj Department. At the same time, a provision of 4091 crores has been made for the agriculture sector. A provision of Rs 1,894 crore has been made for the Water Resources Department.

Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon has laid the budget of Rs 1 lakh 1 thousand 101 crores on the Table of the House. During this, he said that development has been hindered due to the Corona epidemic, but facing these obstacles, Jharkhand moved ahead.