Jharkhand Budget 2022: 50% increase in the health sector says FM
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 3, 2022 01:07 PM2022-03-03T13:07:58+5:302022-03-03T13:08:09+5:30
The budget 2022-23 for Jharkhand is so far going well. However, the reports are doing rounds that in this budget there has been an increase of 50% in health, 20% in drinking water, 21% in food distribution. Under the Agriculture Loan Waiver Scheme, money has been transferred to the accounts of 2 lakh 11 thousand 530 farmers.
The government has also decided to allot 2,015 crores to the Panchayati Raj Department. At the same time, a provision of 4091 crores has been made for the agriculture sector. A provision of Rs 1,894 crore has been made for the Water Resources Department.
Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon has laid the budget of Rs 1 lakh 1 thousand 101 crores on the Table of the House. During this, he said that development has been hindered due to the Corona epidemic, but facing these obstacles, Jharkhand moved ahead.Open in app