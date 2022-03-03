Jharkhand Budget 2022: 5,742 crore provision for women and child development department

Emphasizing higher and technical education the government decided to create posts in 33 new degree women's colleges. A provision of Rs 5,742 crore has been made for the Department of Women and Child Development. ...

"Our government has given the status of assistant teacher by increasing the honorarium of para teacher," said the FM.

"The government is serious about para teachers" he added.



However, the government also decided to allot 2,015 crores to the Panchayati Raj Department. At the same time, a provision of 4091 crore has been made for the agriculture sector. A provision of Rs 1,894 crore has been made for the Water Resources Department.