Jharkhand Budget 2022: Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon hands over a copy of the budget to Chief Minister

Before presenting the budget in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon handed over a copy of the budget to Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Earlier, Before the presentation of the budget, at the Chief Minister's residence on Kanke Road, Ranchi today, the wife of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Mrs. Kalpana Soren gave her best wishes to the state government for presenting a better budget for the people of Jharkhand in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

The Jharkhand budget 2022-23 time has changed now the budget will be table at 12 pm instead of 11 pm due to uproar of the opposition, the assembly proceedings of the assembly have been adjourned till 12:00.