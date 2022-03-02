Jharkhand Budget 2022: Government to focus on employment in the budget 2022

Jharkhand state budget for the financial year 2022-23 will be presented by the state government on 3 March 2022. State Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon will present the budget in the assembly. Speaking on the same, there are many challenges that the Jharkhand government has to deal with in this year's budget. Due to the ongoing corona crisis, many people have lost their jobs and source of income and now it is believed that the government's main focus would be on the employment of youth.

Dheeraj Taneja, president of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce, told the media that Jharkhand is facing corona infection and lack of revenue for the last two years. He also said that the government would reduce the VAT of petrol and petro substances. He also appealed that the government should take care of the local businessmen in this year's budget.

He further added the government would focus on the employment of the youth. He also told that the license of mining in 2020 was given to the central government which hasn't been renewed yet. He also assured that the process of mining will start soon when it will be renewed and the local people can get employment there. Not only this the raw material will also be provided to the companies related to steel.