Jharkhand Budget 2022: Government to present budget of the state of the financial year 2022-23 today at 11 pm

March 3, the government will present the budget for the financial year. The main focus wouold be on agriculture, health, education in this budget. Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon will present this budget today at 11 am.

Jharkhand government has made a special plan to make women self-reliant. For this, she has planned to make provision of more amount than before to connect the women of rural areas with self-employment.

Yesterday the Jharkhand government presented its Economic Survey Report in the Assembly ahead of Budget 2022 in the state. In which it estimated growth of 8.8 percent in its real Gross State Domestic Product (GDP) in the current year.

The Economic Survey detailed that the state has shown adequate resilience to recover from the loss including economic recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey report was presented by Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon said in which he said, ''It is estimated to record 8.8 percent growth in its real Gross State Domestic Product (GDP) the current financial year (2021-22). The GSDP of the state grew at an average annual rate of 8 percent per annum in the first five years of its formation (between 1999-2000 and 2004-05), then at the rate of 6.6 percent between 2004-05 and 2011-12 and at 6.2 percent between 2011-12 and 2018-19.''