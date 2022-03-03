Jharkhand Budget 2022: See the major allocations in the Jharkhand's budget, so far

A budget of 1.01 crore was presented in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly for the financial year 2022-23, in which the health sector has the highest amount of 50 percent. Along with this, Rs 76,273 crore 30 lakh will be spent for revenue expenditure, Rs 24 thousand 827 crore 70 lakh, Rs 31,896 crore 64 lakh for general category, Rs 37313 crore 22 lakh will be spent for social sector.

The government also made special revenues for farmers. However the main focus of government was laible on health sector, government increase 50% expenditure in the health sector. Not only this but to emphasize higher and technical education the government decided to create posts in 33 new degree women's colleges. A provision of Rs 5,742 crore has been made for the Department of Women and Child Development.