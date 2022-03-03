Jharkhand Budget 2022: The proceedings of the house have started in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly

The proceedings of the house have started in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon will present the budget after a while.

Yesterday, the Jharkhand government its Economic Survey Report in the Assembly ahead of Budget 2022 in the state. The survey report was presented by Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon said in which he said, ''It is estimated to record 8.8 percent growth in its real Gross State Domestic Product (GDP) the current financial year (2021-22). The GSDP of the state grew at an average annual rate of 8 percent per annum in the first five years of its formation (between 1999-2000 and 2004-05), then at the rate of 6.6 percent between 2004-05 and 2011-12 and at 6.2 percent between 2011-12 and 2018-19.''