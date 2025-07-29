Jharkhand Bus Accident: 18 Devotees Killed in Deoghar, Says BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

A BJP member of parliament from Deoghar district in Jharkhand, informed that at least 18 Kanwariyas were killed during the bus and truck accident in his Lok Sabha constituency of Deoghar while they were travelling during the Kanwar Yatra in the month of Shravan.

"In my Lok Sabha constituency of Deoghar, during the Kanwar Yatra in the month of Shravan, 18 devotees lost their lives due to a bus and truck accident," Dubey wrote on X.

मेरे लोकसभा के देवघर में श्रावण मास में कांवर यात्रा के दौरान बस और ट्रक के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने के कारण 18 श्रद्धालुओं की मौत हो गई है । बाबा बैद्यनाथ जी उनके परिजनों को दुख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) July 29, 2025

The accident occurred when a bus carrying Kanwariyas collided with a truck carrying gas cylinders near Jamuniya forest, within Mohanpur police station limits. It occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, July 29, at around 4.30 am, when all bus passengers were asleep.

Visuals From Accident Site

VIDEO | Jharkhand: At least five Kanwariyas were killed and several injured in a road accident in Deoghar on Tuesday, a police officer said.



The incident took place when a bus carrying Kanwariyas collided with a vehicle transporting gas cylinders near Jamuniya forest under… pic.twitter.com/VZ28GC6qwH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2025

The district administration transported injured passengers to the nearby hospital. The bus carrying devotees from Bihar collided head-on with a truck and lost control and crashed into a pile of bricks. According to the SDO, Ravi Kumar, the 32-seater bus, which collided at around 4 to 5 am on Tuesday, lost control and collided with a truck carrying gas cylinders. The injured has been admitted to Sadar Hospital.