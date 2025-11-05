Jharkhand celebrates Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 556th Prakash Purab with devotion; CM, Guv offer prayers

Ranchi, Nov 5 The 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji was celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across Jharkhand on Wednesday, with the state capital witnessing grand festivities.

A special Diwan of the Guru Granth Sahib was organised at the Guru Nanak Higher Secondary School campus in PP Compound in Ranchi, where a large number of devotees gathered to pay homage.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar also offered prayers and took part in the celebrations.

The Governor attended the kirtan, listened to Gurbani, and partook in the langar.

He said Guru Nanak Dev Ji gave humanity the eternal message of truth, compassion, service, equality, and harmony. “His teachings inspire humanity and strengthen the spirit of brotherhood,” he said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, accompanied by his wife and MLA Kalpana Soren, also joined the Diwan.

Extending greetings to the Sikh community and people of the state on Prakash Purab and Kartik Purnima, Chief Minister Soren said Guru Nanak Dev's ideology promotes social unity and human values.

“Guru Nanak Dev Ji is a source of inspiration not only for the Sikh community but for the entire society.

Several dignitaries attended the event, including Jyoti Singh Matharu, Vice President of the State Minority Commission; Ranjit Singh Happy, President of Guru Gobind Singh Public School; and Gagandeep Singh Sethi, Secretary of Gurdwara Main Road, Ranchi.

The atmosphere was enriched with Nagar Kirtan, Shabad Kirtan, and continuous recitation of Gurbani.

Organisers said that 'langar' was served to devotees throughout the day. The entire complex was decorated with lights and flowers, and elaborate security arrangements were put in place for the Prakash Utsav.

Celebrations were also held across the state, with Diwans and Nagar Kirtans organised in Hazaribagh, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Giridih, and other districts to mark the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor