Jharkhand: CISF Fire Wing rescues 21 persons from building collapse site
By IANS | Published: September 10, 2023 03:31 PM 2023-09-10T15:31:55+5:30 2023-09-10T15:35:02+5:30
New Delhi, Sep 10 The Fire Wing of CISF Unit BSL Bokaro saved the lives of 21 people, including women, who were trapped in the debris after a residential house collapsed in Bokaro city of Jharkhand CISF officials said on Sunday.
A senior CISF official said that at around 5:10 a.m. on Sunday morning, the Fire Wing of CISF Unit BSL Bokaro received a call about the collapse of a residential building.
The caller reported that a few individuals were trapped in the debris of the building near Lal Chowk in Sector E in Bokaro.
"On receiving the information, CISF Fire Wing personnel promptly arrived at the scene and observed that a residential building had collapsed, with some civilians trapped in the debris. Fire Wing personnel immediately initiated a rescue operation, removing the debris and evacuating the trapped individuals," said the official.
The official said that during the rescue operation, a total of 21 lives, including those of women and children, were saved by CISF Fire Wing personnel.
