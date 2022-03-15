Jharkhand CM celebrates Holi with MLAs in state legislative assembly
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday celebrated Holi along with the ruling and opposition MLAs in the state legislative assembly in Ranchi.
The chief minister also wished everyone a 'safe and prosperous Holi' during the celebration in Jharkhand today.
"All MLAs are celebrating Holi in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. After the COVID-19 pandemic, all of us are very excited and happy to celebrate this festival. I wish a safe and prosperous Holi to each and everyone in the state," Soren told media persons.
Holi celebration for the last two years was under the shadow of COVID-19 pandemic.
Marking the onset of spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil.
